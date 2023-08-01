Weather where you are

Prison Officer Pleads Guilty to Assault at HMP Thameside

Prison Officer Pleads Guilty to Assault at HMP Thameside

A prison officer at HMP Thameside, Isa Bangura, has pleaded guilty to assault after he used excessive force in self-defence during an attack by an inmate. Bangura, 34, admitted that he kicked inmate Emmanuel Nyeko in the head on December 4, 2020, following an altercation.

During the incident, Bangura had opened Nyeko’s cell door to deliver his dinner when the inmate unexpectedly threw a punch at him, causing Bangura to bleed from the mouth. In response, Bangura defended himself with punches before Nyeko was restrained by other prison officers.

While Nyeko was being restrained, Bangura kicked him twice, resulting in a laceration to the prisoner’s head. Bangura appeared at Woolwich Crown Court for sentencing on Tuesday (August 1) and pleaded guilty to assault by beating.

In the basis of his plea, Bangura explained that he genuinely believed Nyeko had a weapon and that he acted in excessive self-defence. During his interview with investigators the day after the incident, Bangura expressed remorse and stated that he wished he could apologize to the prisoner, adding that he did not recognize himself during those 30 seconds of the altercation.

Bangura’s barrister highlighted that the incident could have been prevented if the defendant had received proper support. The court heard that Bangura was experiencing difficult personal circumstances and had wanted to take a day off work but was told he could not do so, fearing he might lose his job as he was already on a final warning.

Furthermore, Bangura mentioned that he had previously experienced difficult circumstances at work, including being attacked by another prisoner a few days before the incident. Additionally, a former inmate who had threatened him repeatedly had recently been re-admitted to the prison, causing further fear for his safety.

As a consequence of the incident, Bangura’s life has been significantly affected. He is no longer employed as a prison officer, and his employment checks resulted in failed applications with Transport for London due to his conviction.

In light of these circumstances, Judge Haythorne sentenced Bangura to a 12-month community order, which includes 10 days of rehabilitation and an eight-week curfew. The sentence takes into account the defendant’s difficult circumstances and the impact the incident has had on his life.

