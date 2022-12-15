Proactive officers in Tunbridge Wells have seized class A drugs concealed in a vehicle compartment

On Thursday 8 December 2022, constables from the Tonbridge Community Policing Team were on patrol in London Road, Southborough when they saw a Seat Ibiza they suspected was being used in the supply of drugs. They stopped the car and after speaking to the driver, Dionysi Vata, completed a search under the Misuse of Drugs Act. The officers recovered 12 wraps of cocaine in a sock hidden behind a panel next to the steering column.

Vata was arrested and a mobile phone, plus £400 in cash was also seized. A further search was completed at his home address in Grove Hill Road, Tunbridge Wells, and £1,700 in cash was recovered. The 20-year-old was later charged with possession of cocaine with intent to supply and possession of criminal property (namely the seized cash).

He appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 10 December where he pleaded guilty to both indictments. Vata was remanded in custody and will next appear at Maidstone Crown Court to be sentenced on a date to be confirmed.