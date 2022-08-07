As a result of an early morning fire in Sandown this morning, a van was destroyed in suspicious circumstances (Sunday).

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of a vehicle on fire on St John’s Road, near the intersection with Leed Street, shortly before 01:00am.

When firefighters arrived, flames had already engulfed the van, and heavy smoke was billowing throughout town.

The Ford Transit tipper truck van with a caged rear, which was used for rubbish collection, was said to be full of old mattresses.

It had been parked in the same place for about three weeks.

Firefighters from two stations extinguished the fire with breathing apparatus and hose reels, and police were called in due to the suspicious nature of the incident.

The fire is being investigated as arson, according to Hampshire Constabulary.

The van has since been found.