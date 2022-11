People living near to Romney Road, Lydd, are advised to close windows and doors as a precaution, due to a fire in a derelict railway station.

Four fire engines are at the scene, where crews are working to extinguish the fire. They are using a number of hose reels and crews are using thermal images camera to tackle hot spots.

The blaze has sadly taken hold of the roof and the building is 100% damaged by fire

More to follow