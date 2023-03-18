Probe launched after stabbing and noxious substance attacks in Beckenham

Saturday, March 18, 2023
Saturday, March 18, 2023

Probe Launched After Stabbing And Noxious Substance Attack In Beckenham
by uknip247

Police were called at 1.32am on Saturday, 18 March to reports of a group fighting and a man spraying liquid from a bottle on High Street, Beckenham.

Emergency services attended and found a man, believed to be in his early 20s, with a stab injury to his stomach. He was treated at the scene by medics from the London Ambulance Service.

At the location another man was found to have facial injuries believed to have been caused by a noxious substance. He was also treated at the scene by LAS. He was later arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class A drug. He was taken to hospital as a precaution and his injuries were deemed not life threatening.

A 19- year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and criminal damage.

Both men remain in police custody.

A crime scene remains was in place and has since been closed.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference Cad 519/18Mar

