Probe launched by Bromley College after a fight between pupil and teacher breaks out

An internal probe has been launched and the Police have been informed after a student attacked a teacher at Bromley College in South East London this afternoon (Wednesday 15th March 2023)

Footage shared with UKNIP shows the student attacking the teacher with the student putting his hands around the teaches neck and then trying to get him into a headlock as the unnamed pair walk out of the room. It then continues into a brawl in a corridor with the pair falling to the floor.

Probe Launched By Bromley College After A Fight Between Pupil And Teacher

Other staff members and students then help the member of staff under attack and remove the pupil

The teacher than attempts to bring the matter to a close with supportive pupils saying don’t get asked over it