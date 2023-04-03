Monday, April 3, 2023
Professor Dame Angela McLean takes up role of Government Chief Scientific Adviser

Professor Dame Angela McLean DBE FRS takes up the role of Government Chief Scientific Adviser (GCSA) today after being appointed by the Prime Minister in February.

Dame Angela was previously Chief Scientific Adviser for the Ministry of Defence and Deputy GCSA. She is the first woman to hold the post.

The role of the GCSA is to provide independent scientific advice to the Prime Minister and members of Cabinet and advise the government on aspects of policy on science and technology. The GCSA ensures the quality of and improves the use of scientific evidence and advice in government.

The GCSA leads the Government Office for Science, is Head of the Government Science and Engineering Profession, Co-Chair of the Council for Science and Technology and is part of the executive team of the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology.

Speaking about her new role, Dame Angela said:

“I am delighted to take on this role at such an important time in our country for Science Innovation and Technology. All of us in government are going to greatly miss Sir Patrick, and I look forward to working with colleagues to build on the work he has led during his time as GCSA.

“My long-term mentor, the late Lord Robert May, held the post of GCSA between 1995 and 2000 and that personal connection adds a particular depth to my sense of honour in being asked to take on this role.”

