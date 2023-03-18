Saturday, March 18, 2023
Prolific thief jailed a day after assaulting three police officers in Sittingbourne

A prolific shoplifter who assaulted three police officers has been jailed just a day after he was arrested in Sittingbourne.

Albert Ramsden repeatedly stole groceries from a Co-op in Forbes Road, Faversham during a spate of offences between Wednesday 8 March and Sunday 12 March 2023. On Wednesday 15 March, police detained Ramsden in Bell Road, Sittingbourne. During the arrest he assaulted three officers, by kicking, elbowing and also attempting to bite the constables.

Ramsden, of Crown Quay Lane, Sittingbourne was charged with five thefts and three counts of assault on an emergency worker. He was also charged with five counts of breaching a criminal behaviour order.

The 22-year-old appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 16 March, where he pleaded guilty to all the charges. He was sentenced to 12 weeks’ imprisonment and ordered to pay compensation costs of £150.

