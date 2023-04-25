Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Property guru Phil Spencer is escaping to the country to enjoy a rural idyll with his four-legged friends, and some celebrity pals

by uknip247

In a new three-part series made by Raise the Roof Productions for More4, Phil is taking to the great outdoors with the newest addition to his family, German short-haired pointer puppy, Luna.

Great British Dog Walks with Phil Spencer sees Phil and Luna walk the world-famous Coast to Coast footpath from St Bees in Cumbria to Robin Hood’s Bay in North Yorkshire, joined by a different celebrity and their furry friend on each leg of the journey.

Famous faces joining Phil on his walks are SAS: Who Dares Wins’ Mark ‘Billy’ Billingham with his bulldog Alf, Paralympian Libby Clegg with her retired guide dog Hatti and current guide dog Bramble, plus popstar-turned-farmer JB Gill with his rescue dog Nala.

As Phil, the pooches and their owners cross the breadth of Britain from west to east, they discover the best places to have fun with their pups and search out dog-friendly places to stay and gnaw on a chew along the way.

On their walks, Phil, Billy, Libby and JB enjoy light-hearted chat about life with their doggies, as well as getting a bit deeper and more meaningful as they take in the stunning scenery and beautiful locations of northern England.

Great British Dog Walks with Phil Spencer shows off Britain’s best places to go with your pup.

Phil Spencer said: “I’ve been longing to walk the Coast to Coast Path for years, so to be asked to do it with my pup Luna and these three incredible companions and their doggy best friends amongst such beautiful and dramatic scenery has been an absolute privilege.”

Gill Brown, commission editor for More4, said: “What more could we ask for in a new commission than Phil Spencer, adorable dogs, celebrity companions and incredible scenery? This series will be a joy for More4 viewers and I can’t wait to share it with them.”

Jo Scott, executive producer for Raise the Roof Productions, said: “This has been a dream commission for Raise the Roof. The series showcases the best of Britain’s wild places and dog friendly places, while offering a real insight into three inspirational celebrities. The scenery is incredible, Phil’s celebrity guests are fascinating and the pups are adorable, a perfect combination.”

