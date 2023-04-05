Proposed measures to strengthen UK fuel supply chain

Have your say on increasing the weight limit for fuel tankers.

new proposals considered for fuel tankers to operate at full capacity, securing the supply of fuel to UK forecourts and depots

consultation will ensure constant fuel supply at forecourts without adding larger tankers on roads

follows continued action to bolster supply chains and keep the country moving

The government is consulting on whether fuel tankers should be allowed to carry more fuel in a move designed to further strengthen the UK’s fuel supply chain.

The consultation launched today (5 April 2023), will explore whether fuel tankers will be allowed to carry more fuel in the eventuality of disruption to the fuel supply chain to help ensure car, bus and lorry drivers can always fill up with confidence.

Most fuel tankers operate with spare tank capacity due to the existing 44 tonne weight limit. The potential to allow tankers to operate to their full design train weight could increase the efficiency of the fuel supply chain by approximately 6%.

The measure would enable more fuel to be carried using the same vehicles, helping to safeguard a strong fuel supply chain as the government continues to grow the economy.

Roads Minister Richard Holden said:

Thanks to the government’s bold measures to support the sector, our country has now an even stronger haulage supply chain. We will continue to work with and listen to the sector to ensure our forecourts are always well stocked and motorists can fill up with confidence.

Safety will be at the heart of the consultation, and any increase in fuel capacity would apply only to fuel tankers equipped with appropriate safety features, such as vehicle stability functionality and advanced emergency braking systems.

Routes to be used by these heavier tankers would have to be agreed in advance to ensure the road infrastructure can accommodate the fuel tankers operating at full capacity.

An assessment of the proposals by National Highways indicates that the increase in safety risks would be extremely small and any risk of infrastructure damage would be effectively managed.

This follows the government’s 33 actions already taken to tackle the HGV driver shortage and to protect the supply chain. This included;

making 11,000 HGV driver training places available through Skills Bootcamps

injecting a major and sustained boost to the number of HGV driver tests available

investing £52.5 million in improvements in roadside facilities and lorry parking

As a result, new HGV drivers are taking and passing their driving test in record numbers. Between March 2022 and May 2022, the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) carried out 29,384 HGV tests – 54% more than the corresponding period in 2019 before the pandemic.