Prosecutors in Santa Fe County, New Mexico announced that actor Alec Baldwin will be charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film Rust

Prosecutors in Santa Fe County, New Mexico announced on Thursday that actor Alec Baldwin will be charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film Rust.

Mr Baldwin has denied any wrongdoing, insisting that all he did was practise how to position the pistol for a “cross draw” scene in a chapel… while director Joel Souza and Halyna figured out camera angles.

During the initial investigation, Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office detectives discovered a mixture of dummy and live rounds scattered throughout the set, which is a violation of industry safety standards. Carmack-Altwies stated at the time that determining how the live rounds got to the set would be “one of the most important factors going into a charging decision.”

Hutchins’ family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Mr Baldwin in February, alleging that the actor was to blame for the filmmaker’s death because he was the “person holding the weapon.”

In October, the lawsuit was settled for an undisclosed sum.