Protesters Clash With Police Outside An Asylum Seeker Hotel In Merseyside, Hurling Missiles At Officers And Setting A Police Van On Fire, As Three People Are Arrested.according To Local Mp Sir George Howarth, Social Media Sparked The Protest.the Incident Occurred In Front Of The Suites Hotel In Merseyside.

Following a rally against refugees in Prescot, Knowsley, three people were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

During the evening, missiles were thrown at officers, causing damage to a police vehicle but no injuries were reported.

Road closures remain in place, and people are advised to avoid the area if possible, according to Merseyside Police.

‘We will always respect the right to protest when it is peaceful, but the scenes tonight were completely unacceptable, putting those present, our officers, and the wider community in danger,’ said Assistant Chief Constable Paul White.

‘Thankfully, no serious injuries have been reported at this time, but officers and police vehicles being damaged in the course of their duty protecting the public is disgraceful.

‘We have arrested some of those suspects and will continue to review all evidence that comes in, whether through CCTV, images, or other information you may have.’

In Merseyside, a police van was set on fire after protests outside a hotel housing asylum seekers turned violent.

Sir George Howarth, MP for Knowsley, stated that some demonstrators outside the Suites Hotel in Knowsley were protesting against refugees.

He claimed it was sparked by a “alleged incident posted on social media,” and he slammed misinformation about refugees being “feather-bedded” at the hotel.

‘I have referred an alleged incident posted on social media, which has triggered a demonstration outside the Suites Hotel, to Merseyside Police and Knowsley Council,’ he said in a statement.

‘It is too early to draw conclusions until the police have conducted an investigation, and some’s efforts to inflame the situation are categorically incorrect.

‘If an offence has been committed, the police should deal with it appropriately through due process. Furthermore, the misinformation about refugees being feather-bedded is false and intended to paint a picture that is not accurate.

According to reports, the protests were sparked by misinformation spread on social media.

‘The people of Knowsley are not bigots, and they welcome people fleeing some of the world’s most dangerous places in search of safety. Those who are protesting against refugees tonight do not represent this community. We are not like that and, on the whole, treat others with sympathy and kindness, regardless of where they come from.’

Emily Spurrell, the Police and Crime Commissioner for Merseyside, condemned the’shocking and concerning’ violence outside the Suites Hotel.

‘Deeply shocking and concerning scenes of violence in Knowsley this evening,’ she tweeted.

‘Absolutely unacceptable behaviour, endangering officers and the public.

‘I am closely monitoring the situation. There are no justifications for this.’