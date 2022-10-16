ADVERTISEMENT

The group coordinated the action in Waitrose, Whole Foods, and Marks and Spencer stores in London, Norwich, and Edinburgh shortly before 12 p.m. on Saturday.

Several protesters can be seen on video pouring milk from the shelves of the Norwich Marks and Spencer in front of horrified customers.

Following the incident, four people were arrested for assault and criminal damage, according to Norwich Police.

Another group poured milk in Harrods’ Knightsbridge food hall.

Another was caught on camera emptying milk bottles on the floor and across a cheese-laden table at Fortnum and Mason in Piccadilly.

“This is not how I expected to spend my weekend,” said Lou Hadden, a charity worker from Herefordshire who joined the protest at Fortnum and Mason.

Unfortunately, this disruption is required in order for those in power to listen to academics from Oxford, Harvard, and the IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change).

“The world’s top climate and land scientists are urging a shift to a plant-based food system.”

“At this time, we need bold and decisive politics, not the horror show we’re witnessing.”

Meanwhile, Skylar Sharples, an international development graduate from Bristol and one of the Harrods protesters, stated, “Supporters of Animal Rebellion are back acting because [Prime Minister] Liz Truss and Ranil Jayawardena [Secretary of State for Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs] are once again deciding to ignore calls to begin building a better future.”

A plant-based future would bring us all a beautiful world teeming with nature and life.”

One person responded to the Animal Rebellion tweet by saying it was an impossible protest to defend.