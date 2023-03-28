Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Tuesday, March 28, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Protests across France continue, with demonstrators gathering in multiple cities to oppose President Emmanuel Macron’s retirement reform

Protests across France continue, with demonstrators gathering in multiple cities to oppose President Emmanuel Macron’s retirement reform

by uknip247
Protests Across France Continue, With Demonstrators Gathering In Multiple Cities To Oppose President Emmanuel Macron’s Retirement Reform.

Around 13,000 police officers have been deployed nationwide with concerns of violent clashes.

Some protesters have occupied train tracks at one of Paris’ busiest railway stations causing delays in the service, while the strike by sanitation workers has caused rubbish piles to mount in the streets.

Despite fresh union pleas to pause the reforms, Macron has shown no sign of changing course.

Unions have called on workers to walk out 10 times since January.

More than 1,000 “radical” troublemakers, some from overseas, are feared to have joined marches in Paris and elsewhere to bring “blood and fire down on France”, according to the Interior Minister.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A man has been charged after a number of refuse collectors were assaulted in Stoke-on-Trent

A man wanted on suspicion of murder who fled the UK has been arrested for drug offences in South America

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a missing 16-year-old from the Wakefield area

Can you help Police find the driver of a vehicle that failed to stop at the scene of a Whitby collision in which a...

Two men from Workington were sentenced at Carlisle Crown Court today after admitting grievous bodily harm with intent following a vicious, targeted attack on...

A sexual predator who raped his victim at least 24 times has been jailed for 17 years

The British government has decided to donate 14 Challenger 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine in order to help them fight the Russian invasion

Can you help the Police to find missing Celia Vosper, 77, from the Isle of Wight?

The Prime Minister has today made three re-appointments and one new appointment to his Trade Envoy programme

A man is facing a life sentence for the murder of Madison Wright in Pitsea

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was stabbed in Worthing

Detectives investigating a shooting in Rotherham have charged a man

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More