Protests Across France Continue, With Demonstrators Gathering In Multiple Cities To Oppose President Emmanuel Macron’s Retirement Reform.

Around 13,000 police officers have been deployed nationwide with concerns of violent clashes.

Some protesters have occupied train tracks at one of Paris’ busiest railway stations causing delays in the service, while the strike by sanitation workers has caused rubbish piles to mount in the streets.

Despite fresh union pleas to pause the reforms, Macron has shown no sign of changing course.

Unions have called on workers to walk out 10 times since January.

More than 1,000 “radical” troublemakers, some from overseas, are feared to have joined marches in Paris and elsewhere to bring “blood and fire down on France”, according to the Interior Minister.