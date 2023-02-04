Public help requested after young people were abused in a restaurant

After young people were abused in a restaurant, the public was asked to assist.

Police are looking for the woman in this CCTV image to speak with them about a public order incident.

Officers were called after a group of young people were verbally abused in a McDonald’s restaurant in Mansfield’s West Gate at around 1.30pm on Tuesday, January 17.

PC “This was an upsetting incident for everyone involved,” said Louise Martin, a member of the Mansfield town centre policing team.

“We believe the woman in this image may be able to assist us with our investigation, and we want to speak with her as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and reference incident 324 of January 17, 2023.