Public urged to download what3words before embarking on their journey home this winter

As the UK heads into the festive season, many people will be planning their travels across the country to visit friends and family.

With risks of extreme weather events, along with a rise in people travelling on the roads, Nottinghamshire Police is joining the AA in urging members of the public to prepare for their long car journeys by downloading what3words.

The what3words app has divided the world into a grid of 3×3 metres and given each square a unique identifier made of three random words. If you are unsure of your exact location, you can use the app to establish the area’s what3words address and pass that information on to the 999 operator so that you can be found.

The app is free to download and works entirely offline – making it ideal for use in areas of the UK with an unreliable data connection, such as rural backroads and motorways.

Superintendent Suk Verma, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This winter we are urging members of the public to be careful when travelling over the Christmas period.

“With potential icy conditions on the roads its vital that drivers take care and in the unfortunate event that you need assistance describing exactly where you are during a 999 incident can sometimes be challenging – but the what3words app helps ensure resources are sent exactly to where help is needed, fast.

“I personally have downloaded the app and urge others to consider doing likewise for any emergencies.”

Chris Sheldrick, Co-founder and CEO of what3words adds: “For those driving home for Christmas, vehicle checks, and road safety is crucial when embarking on a long drive.

“Downloading what3words can be an invaluable tool if you’ve broken down in the cold or dark, rain or snow. It means that roadside assistance or the emergency services will know exactly where to go.”

For more information visit: About | what3words