Pubs, clubs, and bars in England and Wales may be permitted to stay open longer to commemorate the King’s coronation

The government has announced that it will hold a consultation on extending licencing hours from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. on May 5, 6, and 7.

The move will provide “an opportunity for our communities to come together and celebrate this historic moment, as well as support our hospitality industry,” according to the Home Office.

Laws allow for hours to be extended to mark “exceptional national significance” events.

“His Majesty the King’s coronation will be a historic moment in which our great nation and the entire Commonwealth will join together in celebration,” said Home Secretary Suella Braverman.

Our country, and particularly our hospitality industry, has faced numerous challenges in recent years, and the King’s coronation is an opportunity to boost our local businesses while also celebrating with our local communities.

“Over the Bank Holiday weekend, we can raise a glass to our new monarch and wish him a long and prosperous reign with our friends and families.”

The King, like his mother, will be crowned at Westminster Abbey in front of faith leaders, peers, MPs, and foreign heads of state.

The coronation date and time have not been announced, but it is expected that King Charles will travel from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey in the gold state coach, which is reserved for coronations and jubilees.

The ceremony will be broadcast live on television, but the number of guests in attendance is expected to be reduced from 8,000 to 2,000, and it will likely last just over an hour.

According to Buckingham Palace, “the coronation will reflect the monarch’s role today and look to the future while remaining rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.”

Experts speculate that the decision for a more subdued ceremony is motivated by the current cost of living crisis and the King’s desire for a slimmer monarchy.