Pupils who sat the Kent Test last month will have a clearer picture of their future secondary school education today when they find out their results.

Families who registered online will be sent an email from Kent County Council after 4pm today (Tuesday, 18 October) with the outcome of their child’s assessment. Those who registered online can also log on after 5pm today and view their child’s result and scores.

Due to the volume of emails sent out, some providers may delay the delivery of the emails to personal email accounts; this is outside the council’s control. Letters will be sent by first class post to families who did not supply a valid email address when they applied.

This year a total of 17,049 children sat the Kent Test – 11,532 who live in the county and the remainder from other local authority areas. Of the Kent children who sat the Test, 5,147 were assessed as being suitable for grammar school.

Shellina Prendergast, Kent County Council’s Cabinet Member for Education and Skills, said: “This is a significant day for all pupils who sat the Kent Test this year.

“Kent has a rich and diverse mix of high quality selective and non-selective schools so I would urge families whose child did not get the results they were hoping for not to worry and to look carefully at all options available to them before applying for a secondary school place.”

Secondary school applications for Kent residents are open now and close on Monday 31 October 2022.

Receiving a selective assessment in the Kent Test does not guarantee a child a place at a Kent grammar school; it means they can be considered for any Kent grammar school their parents name on the Secondary Common Application Form (SCAF) on National Offer Day (Wednesday 1 March 2023). Places will be offered in line with each school’s admissions criteria, which can be found at www.kent.gov.uk/secondaryadmissions.

Families are advised to make use of all four options on their SCAF as selecting fewer schools will not increase their chances of gaining a place at a preferred school.

KCC anticipates that the Kent children who have been assessed as being suitable for grammar school will, in most cases, enjoy priority for the 5,566 places available in the county over pupils from other authorities. Although KCC supports the right of all parents and carers, the nature of the school admissions process means that most children will ultimately secure places in their own local authority area.

Christine McInnes, Kent County Council’s Director of Education, said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank all school and KCC staff who work hard to ensure the Kent Test process, including the Head Teacher Assessment Panel, runs smoothly.”

The panel exists to ensure pupils are not excluded from grammar school if they are unable to show evidence of a selective assessment through the test. If a child does not reach the threshold score in their Kent Test, their primary school can refer them to the local HTA Panel, which will look at their achievement in school and examples of their work, including the writing task completed on the day, before a final decision is made.

Details of secondary schools in Kent and the Secondary Transfer process can be found at www.kent.gov.uk/secondaryadmissions

KCC’s guidance on home-to-school transport allows parents to see whether there is any help available for their child and should be considered before finalising admissions applications. Details can be found here: www.kent.gov.uk/schooltransport

For further advice on call 03000 41 21 21 or email kent.admissions@kent.gov.uk