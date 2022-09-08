Doctors were worried about her health today, and her children and grandchildren rushed to Balmoral.

The world mourns and celebrates the devoted sovereign who ruled the country for 70 years.

The former Prince of Wales, the Queen’s son, becomes King and is expected to address the nation shortly.

When her father, King George VI, died on February 6, 1952, Princess Elizabeth Alexandra Mary became Queen at the age of 25.

Her reign included 15 British Prime Ministers ranging from Sir Winston Churchill to Liz Truss, as well as 14 US Presidents.

On September 9, 2015, she surpassed Queen Victoria’s reign as the longest-reigning British monarch.

Following the Queen’s death, Britain and her Commonwealth realms will observe a ten-day period of mourning as millions of her subjects in the UK and around the world come to terms with her passing.

And, as her son takes the throne, there will be a commemoration of her historic 70-year reign, which culminated in her Platinum Jubilee this year – a milestone unlikely to be repeated by a British monarch.

Tributes are already pouring in for Her Majesty, widely regarded as the greatest Briton in history and unquestionably the most famous woman on the planet. She was the face of Britishness to billions of people around the world.

Her Majesty was the nation’s anchor, standing firm no matter what storm she or her country was facing, from the uncertain aftermath of WWII to, more recently, the pandemic. She was also unwavering in the face of personal tragedies and scandals, most recently the fallout from Megxit and the death of her beloved husband, Prince Philip.

Before his mother’s funeral, Charles will tour the United Kingdom with his wife Camilla, who the Queen announced would be crowned her eldest son’s Queen Consort in a historic statement to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee and 70 years on the throne on February 6.

The Queen’s death came more than a year after that of her beloved husband Philip, her “strength and guide,” who died in April 2021 at the age of 99. Her own health had deteriorated since his funeral, which she had to attend alone due to lockdown restrictions, and she had to miss an increasing number of events due to’mobility problems’ and tiredness.

She travelled to Scotland for her annual summer vacation in July, but she cancelled her traditional welcome to Balmoral Castle in favour of a smaller, more private event due to her health, which is thought to be related to her ability to stand. And, at the end of July, Prince Charles opened the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham with the Duchess of Cornwall, representing his mother. The Queen missed the Braemar Gathering in late August, the first time in her 70-year reign that she did not attend the Highland Games.

But she was well enough to meet with Boris Johnson at Balmoral to accept his resignation before asking Liz Truss, her 15th Prime Minister, to form a government. Her Majesty had not been seen in public for two months, as she stood with the help of a stick and smiled as she greeted Ms Truss in front of a roaring fire. It would be her last photograph.

The Queen greets Liz Truss during an audience in which she invited the newly elected Conservative Party leader to become Prime Minister and form a new government on Tuesday. It would be the last photograph of the monarch, who had done her duty to the end.

As all of the Queen’s children gathered at her bedside following a doctor’s warning about her health, Prince Charles boards a helicopter from Dumfries House.

Prince Andrew, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and Prince Edward are driven into Balmoral by Prince William.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, leaves Windsor Castle after remaining in England for her three children’s first day of school.

On February 8, 1952, Princess Elizabeth was formally proclaimed Queen. She was crowned on June 2, 1953, in Westminster Abbey (pictured), on the same day that a joyous nation learned a Commonwealth team had conquered Mount Everest.

For the first time since her coronation in 1953, Her Majesty missed every day of Royal Ascot in June. A month earlier, she was forced to miss the State Opening of Parliament for the first time in 59 years due to ‘episodic mobility problems,’ which her spokesman said she was still experiencing.

Despite her frailty, she continued to receive her daily Red Box from Downing Street, which contained Government paperwork to read and sign, and she continued engagements until the end, most notably the memorial service for her late husband at Westminster Abbey at the end of March and her appearances during her Platinum Jubilee weekend in early June.

Prior to Her Majesty’s death, the previous two years had been extremely difficult and upsetting for the ailing monarch. She was forced to sever ties with Prince Andrew, rumoured to be her favourite son, after he fought and then settled a civil case with Virginia Roberts Giuffre for up to £12 million. Ms Giuffre, a Jeffrey Epstein sex slave, accused the Duke of York of sexually abusing her. His mother stripped him of his titles, but he showed his support weeks later when he accompanied her from beginning to end at Philip’s Westminster Abbey memorial service.

And the Queen’s grief was compounded by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to resign as frontline royals, as well as the soap opera that ensued, including the public rift with Charles and Prince William. When the family came to the UK for the Platinum Jubilee in June, she was able to meet their daughter Lilibet, who was named after her with the nickname used by George VI and her husband the Duke of Edinburgh.