Queenstown Road Live: One person taken to Hospital after London Bus Crash

Police were called at about 6.40pm on Monday, 8 May to reports of a collision involving a car and a bus on Queenstown Road, SW8.

Officers attended. One person was taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service; Police say they await an update on the person’s condition.

Road closures are in place.

A Spokesman for the Met Polcie said:

Police were called at about 18:40hrs on Monday, 8 May to reports of a collision involving a car and a bus on Queenstown Road, SW8.

Officers attended. One person was taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service; we await an update on their condition.

Road closures are in place.