Monday, May 8, 2023
Monday, May 8, 2023

Queenstown Road Live: One person taken to Hospital after London Bus Crash

by uknip247

Police were called at about 6.40pm on Monday, 8 May to reports of a collision involving a car and a bus on Queenstown Road, SW8.

Officers attended. One person was taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service; Police say they await an update on the person’s condition.

Road closures are in place. 

A Spokesman for the Met Polcie said:

