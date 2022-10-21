Officers from Kent Police’s Tactical Operations Unit saw a suspicious vehicle leaving a layby on the A2 near Canterbury at 1.45am on Friday 21 October 2022.

The vehicle was followed and stopped near Shepherdswell and a large amount of fuel, suspected to have been stolen, as well as hosepipes and canisters were seized.

Two men, aged 29 and 19, were arrested on suspicion of theft and taken into custody.

At 2.05am, Kent Police received a report that a large amount of diesel had been stolen from a lorry which was parked in a layby on the A2 near Barham earlier that night.

Enquiries are under way to establish whether the fuel recovered is that which was reported stolen.

