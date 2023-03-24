Saturday, March 25, 2023
Saturday, March 25, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING RAF joins five other nations in UK’s biggest aerial exercise

RAF joins five other nations in UK’s biggest aerial exercise

by uknip247

Pilots from five nations have joined the Royal Air Force for the UK’s biggest aerial training exercise this week, which boosts interoperability and helps to develop joint tactics in the air.

Exercise Cobra Warrior sees 70 aircraft training together in high intensity, large force, simulated complex tactical air warfighting operations for three weeks during March.

Pilots from the Finnish, Indian and Royal Saudi Air Forces are taking part this year for the first time. The Belgian and US Air Force are returning having joined previous Cobra Warrior exercises.

The Indian Air Force have deployed five Mirage 2000 aircraft to RAF Waddington. The Royal Saudi Air Force are operating six Typhoons from RAF Coningsby.

Minister for the Armed Forces, Rt Hon James Heappey MP, said:

Cobra Warrior is a fantastic opportunity for British pilots to exercise with our international partners, learning from each other and rehearsing operating together, as I’m sure our air forces will do many times over the coming decades.

Six F-16s of the Belgian Air Force and six F-18s from the Finnish Air Force are operating from RAF Waddington. Finland’s participation is part of a wider training activity in support of Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) exercises.

The three week exercise brings together the capabilities of all nations involved and delivers the full spectrum of air operations, including defensive and offensive counter-air and strike operations. This includes RAF Regiment Precision Strike Teams, Air Manoeuvre operations to support ground forces, and developing our Joint Personnel Recovery Capability.

Squadron Leader Mcfadden, Commanding Officer of 92 Squadron, said:

Exercise Cobra Warrior is a challenging Air-led multi-domain exercise, focused on pitting our NATO, Joint Expeditionary Force and International Partners against a capable peer adversary within a challenging and complex environment.

It has been a pleasure to host pilots from so many different nations to fly alongside UK pilots and train together in joint-tactics and interoperability.

The fast jets taking part in the exercise are supported by RAF Voyager aircraft conducting air-to-air refuelling operations, flying from RAF Brize Norton. UK Joint Helicopter Command aircraft are also participating from RAF Leeming.

The RAF’s Air Mobility Force are also taking part in the exercise, with sorties including deploying elements of 16 Air Assault Brigade during an associated ground mission, that forms part of the overall exercise scenario.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

UK hosts thanked on the first anniversary of Homes for Ukraine scheme

FSA and UKHSA warn of listeria risk with Baronet soft cheeses

A man has been jailed for 7 years following a stabbing in Barrow

Detectives investigating the murder of Jordan Briscoe have charged a fourth man as part of their investigation

Man arrested for attempted murder after stabbing outside South East London Care home in broad daylight

Police are appealing for the victim of an assault to come forward

Two men have been convicted of robbing boxer Amir Khan of his watch at gunpoint in Leyton

Police in Redbridge are appealing for help from the public to trace a wanted man

A serving Met officer will face a misconduct hearing after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a child

Officers recognised for public protection work at MPS awards ceremony

Courts and tribunals opening times over Easter 2023

New support network launched for UK businesses in Southern California as LAEDC report shows UK firms employ more than 52,000 in greater Los Angeles

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More