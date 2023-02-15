Pram raiders make off with a large amount of suspected stolen cosmetics

Officers from Maidstone Town Centre Task Force apprehended two suspected thieves while on foot patrol. The two constables were walking down King Street on Tuesday, 14 February 2023, when they noticed the security alarm at Boots the Chemist had gone off. At the same time, a woman walked out of the building. They spoke with her before seizing a large amount of suspected stolen cosmetics.

After that, one of the officers entered the store, where staff directed them to a second woman walking towards the exit. She was pulled over, and more suspected stolen property was seized. Both women were apprehended and detained.

Beth Ross, of Maran Way, Erith, Greater London, and Sarah Humber, of Edward Street, New Cross, were later charged with conspiring to steal £1,945 in cosmetics. Ms Ross, 36, and Ms Humber, 39, were released on conditional bail to appear in Medway Magistrates’ Court on 14 April.