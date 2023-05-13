Rail Workers’ Strike Causes Chaos and Delays at Gatwick Airport

A strike organized by the ASELF union, involving rail workers, caused widespread disruptions at Gatwick Airport on Monday. With no train services operating to or from the airport, road travel became the only option for passengers, resulting in severe traffic congestion and significant delays for motorists attempting to access or leave the airport.

Throughout the day, traffic congestion steadily increased, leading to delays of up to 45 minutes for motorists exiting the M23 from the North and up to 20 minutes from the South.

Sussex Travel Watch reported that the delays persisted for the majority of the day, causing frustration and inconvenience for passengers.

Highway traffic cameras captured the scenes of desperate individuals attempting to make their way to the airport by walking along the M23, a dangerous act that prompted a swift response from highway control. Additional resources were deployed to address the situation and ensure the safety of all road users.

It is important to note that walking on a motorway is a criminal offence, and those caught doing so can face significant penalties, including fines of up to £2,500. Authorities strongly discourage such actions due to the potential dangers involved.

Passengers were advised in advance to stay informed about travel advisories, allow extra time for their journeys, and consider alternative routes if possible. However, the strike and resulting disruptions had a significant impact on the transportation infrastructure around Gatwick Airport.

Highways South East has been contacted for comment on the situation, and further updates regarding the strike and its impact on travel are expected to be provided. Passengers are urged to stay updated through official channels and plan their journeys accordingly to minimize inconvenience and delays.