Railway chaos has returned to the capital as thousands of rail workers strike over pay, jobs, and working conditions

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at Network Rail are now 24 hours into the first of two 48-hour walkouts scheduled for Tuesday (January 3) and Friday (January 5). (January 6).

Though Tube workers are not on strike, a lack of Network Rail personnel has caused problems throughout the London Underground network. As of 7 a.m. on January 4, four Tube lines were experiencing delays and disruption. The Elizabeth line is also affected, and the London Overground has been eliminated.

Network Rail has advised passengers to travel only when absolutely necessary, to allow extra time, and to check when the first and last trains depart. It comes as thousands of employees prepare to return to work for the New Year.

Full list of Jubilee Tube lines that are operational.

Metropolitan

Northern

Victoria

Waterloo and the City

Central

Piccadilly

TfL’s most recent strike-related delays

Here are the most recent Underground updates as of 7 a.m.

No service between Queen’s Park and Harrow & Wealdstone at Bakerloo.

Circular: Significant delays in the clockwise direction.

District: There is no service between Turnham Green and Richmond, and there are significant delays between Earl’s Court and Wimbledon.

Minor delays in Hammersmith and City.

There will be no service between Paddington and Reading / Heathrow Terminals, as well as between Liverpool Street and Shenfield on the Elizabeth line.

There is no service on any London Overground route.

On Tuesday, RMT chief Mick Lynch accused the government of “undermining efforts to reach a settlement,” claiming that ministers “torpedoed” a December agreement. Mark Harper, the Transport Secretary, has urged the RMT to “hammer out a deal” with the train companies and Network Rail.

Tim Shoveller, Network Rail’s chief negotiator, said a deal was close. “We only need 2,000 people who voted no the last time to change their vote, and the deal will pass,” he said on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme. So we believe that is within striking distance.”