Passengers in Britain are set to experience another day of disruption on Saturday as train crews stage a 24-hour strike following Friday’s action by drivers. The strikes have prompted the government to urge unions to put sub-inflation pay offers to their members, but talks have yet to take place due to disagreements.

While more trains will run compared to the previous day, most networks will operate on a very limited service as members of the RMT (National Union of Rail, Maritime, and Transport Workers) at 14 train operating companies in England go on strike. As a result, a significant number of smaller stations from the north to the southeast of the country will be closed, and in many areas, train services will cease running by 7 pm.

However, in Wales and Scotland, where unions are not in dispute, only cross-border services will be affected. The RMT denies targeting the Eurovision final, which is set to take place in Liverpool and states that Saturday was chosen as the last remaining date legally allowed under their existing strike mandate. Union members have recently voted to continue striking for another six months if necessary.

Rail Minister Huw Merriman has called on the RMT and Aslef (Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen) leadership to allow a full vote on the pay offers, but the unions have accused the government of hindering a resolution. Mick Whelan, the General Secretary of Aslef, expressed unawareness of the impact on the Eurovision semi-finals but emphasized that disruptions on various event days are inevitable.

The Rail Delivery Group, representing train operators, has expressed surprise at the RMT’s rejection of their last offer, claiming that it had been agreed upon by both sides during negotiations. Meanwhile, Labour’s Shadow Transport Secretary, Louise Haigh, criticized the government for not holding talks to avert the strike action, deeming their approach irresponsible and asserting that the public will bear the consequences.

The rail industry has also warned of disruptions in the coming week due to an overtime ban implemented by Aslef across 15 operating companies from May 15 to 20. This may result in further cancellations and delays, particularly affecting passengers travelling to and from London. Additionally, two more strikes are planned by drivers on May 31 and June 3, which coincides with the date of the FA Cup final.