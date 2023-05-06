Saturday, May 6, 2023
Saturday, May 6, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home BREAKING Rainham Blaze Live: Probe launched after blaze rips through Rainham Warehouse

Rainham Blaze Live: Probe launched after blaze rips through Rainham Warehouse

by uknip247
Rainham Blaze Live: Probe Launched After Blaze Rips Through Rainham Warehouse

Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters were called to a fire at a suspected cannabis factory at an industrial estate on Marsh Way in Rainham this morning.

The whole of the first floor of a two storey industrial unit was destroyed by fire. A small part of the roof was also damaged by the blaze.

Station Commander Alan Bendell was at the scene, he said: “There’s a lot of heavy smoke in the local area so residents living nearby were advised to shut doors and windows this morning.”

Rainham Blaze Live: Probe Launched After Blaze Rips Through Rainham Warehouse
Rainham Blaze Live: Probe Launched After Blaze Rips Through Rainham Warehouse

The Brigade was called 8.21am and the fire was under control by 10.35am. Fire crews from Wennington, Dagenham, Barking, East Ham and surrounding fire stations were at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Brigade and the Metropolitan Police Service.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Police make 52 arrests during Met Coronation Operation involving over 11,500 officers

CPS worker jailed: Rachel Simpson has been jailed for six years after leaks to gangs and organised crime groups

Murder probe launched in Bath Three people have been arrested

A man has been sentenced after he pleaded guilty to drugs offences and dangerous driving in Reading

A police officer was assaulted while arresting a suspected drink-driver

Can you help Police find Leonard?

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a woman died following a fall from a mobility scooter

Two arrested after Maidstone Street attack

Two men have been jailed after Met detectives seized cocaine with an estimated street value of more than £14 million in West London

A Southampton man has been jailed for 15 years after being convicted of rape and intentional strangulation following an incident in the Southampton area...

Understanding the Rules of Online Slot Machines

Folkestone Stabbing: Man stabbed in the leg in Folkestone as Police launched investigation

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.