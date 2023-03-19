Ramsgate Blaze causes damage to outhouse

A shed was destroyed by fire at a home in Ramsgate after it’s believed a garden bonfire accidentally spread and caused the outbuilding to catch alight.

Two fire engines were sent to the address in Newington Road and extinguished the flames using hose reel jets.

A wooden gazebo was also damaged.

No injuries were reported.

Following the incident, firefighters are reminding people to take care when lighting a bonfire at home and to follow these simple safety tips: