Ramsgate Blaze causes damage to outhouse

A shed was destroyed by fire at a home in Ramsgate after it’s believed a garden bonfire accidentally spread and caused the outbuilding to catch alight.
Two fire engines were sent to the address in Newington Road and extinguished the flames using hose reel jets.
A wooden gazebo was also damaged.
No injuries were reported.
Following the incident, firefighters are reminding people to take care when lighting a bonfire at home and to follow these simple safety tips:
- Keep it small & well clear of greenery/fences/property
- Supervise the burning at all times
- Have a bucket of water/hosepipe nearby
- Call 999 if it gets out of control
- Also, it’s nice to let your neighbours know out of courtesy