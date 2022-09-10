Following the death of 24-year-old Kaba earlier this week, thousands of protestors took to the streets in London, demanding justice.

Kaba was killed by a single bullet fired by a Metropolitan Police officer during an attempted arrest in south London.

Soon after the tragic incident, an investigation was launched, with a Met Police spokesperson confirming a homicide probe had been launched, an offence that includes both murder and manslaughter.

Kaba’s family was ‘devastated’ by his death, and there was an outpouring of rage in his community. His family believes he would still be alive if he had been white.

As a result, they organised a march for Saturday, September 10, beginning at Parliament Square at 12pm and ending at Scotland Yard.

Stormzy, the Vossi Bop hitmaker, was giving a speech to the group in a video shared on Twitter, with hundreds gathered around the platform he was standing on, listening intently.

‘I was very hesitant to come up here because I know that a lot of the time, even with my name, they try to turn it into this other thing and use my name to try and make it about me, but it’s nothing about me,’ he said into a microphone.

‘It’s about us, the family, and everyone who is grieving.’ Chris has a mother, a family, brothers, friends, people who have known him their entire lives, and this is unbearable for them,’ he continued, saying he wants to use his ‘voice.’

‘Someone said something before I got up here that I’d like to reiterate: everyone here today, I just encourage everyone to have stamina.’ I know it’s a difficult thing to say because no one should have the stamina to go on a journey like this to seek justice or answers, but these people get away with it.

‘What happens is that we do this once and get tired of it. We get tired of tweeting. We do it for a week, two weeks, and a month, and they know we get tired of it.

‘I just encourage everyone, in whatever capacity they can, to do whatever they can to help.’ But they must also have the stamina to continue because they have murdered someone. Just keep going because your family relies on you.’

The music star told the crowd that Kaba “could’ve been your brother,” “your uncle,” or “your nephew,” before encouraging protesters to support and love one another.

Stormzy was met with rapturous applause as he stepped down from the podium outside Scotland Yard.

The shooting occurred after he became involved in a police pursuit after an automatic number plate reader detected that the car he was driving was possibly involved in a firearms offence.

After hemming the vehicle into a narrow street, armed police swooped on it, but a search later revealed Kaba was not armed.

CPR was attempted, but he was unable to be revived.

The Met Police said in a statement that London Mayor Sadiq Khan expressed his ‘heartfelt sympathies’ to Kaba’s family and loved ones as they ‘come to terms with a young life cut short.’

‘I fully understand the grave concerns and impact Chris’s death has had on Black Londoners across our city, as well as the anger, pain, and fear it has caused – as well as the desire for justice and change,’ he added.

‘I recognise that there are many unanswered questions, and I want to reassure all of London’s communities that I will continue to press for answers.’