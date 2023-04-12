Reading Football Club announced that their manager, Paul Ince, had been sacked with immediate effect, following the team’s disastrous run of games in the Championship league.

Ince’s departure from the club, which has been battling to stay alive in the league, was, unfortunately, not unexpected, especially after they failed to win in eight games. As a result, Reading has now fallen into the Championship relegation zone.

Reading Football Club’s former player, Noel Hunt, has been placed in charge of the team until the end of the season, and he will be tasked with steering the team away from danger. Ince’s assistant manager, Alex Rae, was also relieved of his duties, as a new management team was installed to steer the club’s fortunes forward.

Ince, who is a former Manchester United and Liverpool midfielder, was initially employed by Reading on an interim basis in February 2022 before being given the top job on a permanent basis. However, he faced a daunting challenge, trying to keep the team afloat amid a difficult season, especially after the loss of several key players. Despite his efforts, Ince seemed unable to reverse Reading’s decline, which has seen them plummet deeper into the relegation battle.

Reading’s recent predicament has not been helped by the six points deduction they received last week – as a punishment for violating the terms of a business deal set up by the English Football League. The team has also been hit with a transfer embargo, which only added to their woes.

With only five games left of the season, Reading urgently needs a positive outcome in the coming weeks if they are to avoid being relegated to a lower division. The loss against Preston was the final straw for Ince, and his departure did not come as a huge surprise.