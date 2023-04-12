Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Wednesday, April 12, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Reading Football Club announced that their manager, Paul Ince, had been sacked with immediate effect, following the team’s disastrous run of games in the Championship league.

Reading Football Club announced that their manager, Paul Ince, had been sacked with immediate effect, following the team’s disastrous run of games in the Championship league.

by uknip247

Ince’s departure from the club, which has been battling to stay alive in the league, was, unfortunately, not unexpected, especially after they failed to win in eight games. As a result, Reading has now fallen into the Championship relegation zone.

Reading Football Club’s former player, Noel Hunt, has been placed in charge of the team until the end of the season, and he will be tasked with steering the team away from danger. Ince’s assistant manager, Alex Rae, was also relieved of his duties, as a new management team was installed to steer the club’s fortunes forward.

Ince, who is a former Manchester United and Liverpool midfielder, was initially employed by Reading on an interim basis in February 2022 before being given the top job on a permanent basis. However, he faced a daunting challenge, trying to keep the team afloat amid a difficult season, especially after the loss of several key players. Despite his efforts, Ince seemed unable to reverse Reading’s decline, which has seen them plummet deeper into the relegation battle.

Reading’s recent predicament has not been helped by the six points deduction they received last week – as a punishment for violating the terms of a business deal set up by the English Football League. The team has also been hit with a transfer embargo, which only added to their woes.

With only five games left of the season, Reading urgently needs a positive outcome in the coming weeks if they are to avoid being relegated to a lower division. The loss against Preston was the final straw for Ince, and his departure did not come as a huge surprise.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Officers investigating an alleged indecent exposure in Rotherham have shared an e-fit of a man they’re looking to identify

The BBC has announced casting for the second series of Jimmy McGovern’s multi-award-winning hit drama Time

Detectives have launched an investigation after a woman was raped in Barnsley town centre on Sunday

A 12-year-old boy who allegedly ran over 60-year-old grandmother Marcia Grant with her own car was charged with murder and possession of a bladed...

Italian coastguard spearheaded a rescue effort to save over 1,200 people aboard two boats, following a surge in refugees crossing the Mediterranean over the...

The murder of Aamir Siddiqi, a 17-year-old boy from Cardiff, has left a scar on the hearts of his family and friends for the...

A number of people have been arrested in connection with ‘disorder and criminal damage at a shopping centre in Reading

An investigation has been launched after two people in their 60s were discovered dead at a home in Essex’s coastal area

Piers Braizer, the prime suspect in a brutal Isle of Wight murder for which he was later cleared, has been found dead

A man has been charged following the circulation of a video online

A video of British troops standing in a guard of honour for Ukrainian soldiers trained in the UK has surfaced online

Two boys fighting for their lives after double stabbing on Platform 8 at Stratford Station

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More