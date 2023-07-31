Reality Star Vicky Pattison Left “Shaken” After Car Explodes Into Flames During Terrifying Incident

Reality TV personality Vicky Pattison shared a harrowing experience with her 5.4 million Instagram followers, recounting how she and her partner, Ercan Ramadan, narrowly escaped danger when the car they were travelling in “exploded” and burst into flames. The shocking incident occurred as they were on their way to the Sheesh restaurant in Chigwell, riding in an Uber on the A1 near Borehamwood in Hertfordshire.

In a video posted on social media, the 35-year-old star expressed her fear and shock, describing the incident as “absolutely terrifying.” Ramadan, who appeared in The Only Way Is Essex (TOWIE), had noticed the car’s engine management light on, and soon after, the vehicle began making a “really horrible noise.”

The Uber driver promptly pulled over when smoke started emanating from the back of the car. Pattison recalled that the driver advised them to stay inside the vehicle, but with the A1’s busy traffic, they hesitated to leave the car. However, within moments, the car unexpectedly caught fire and erupted into flames, leading to a chaotic scene on the road.

Police were alerted and arrived at the scene, urging the couple and the driver to move away from the vehicle as it became engulfed in flames. Thankfully, there are no reports of injuries to the driver, and the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

“I’m a little bit shaken up,” Pattison admitted, clearly affected by the frightening incident. Despite the ordeal, she and Ramadan managed to make it to the restaurant and shared photos from their evening, reflecting on the harrowing experience they had just encountered.

Vicky Pattison first rose to fame on the reality show “Geordie Shore” in 2011 and later appeared on “Ex On The Beach” in 2014. In 2015, she achieved further fame by winning the 15th series of “I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!” Since then, she has expanded her career and now hosts “The Secret To…” podcast.

As news of the incident spreads, fans and followers of the star are expressing their relief that both Pattison and Ramadan are safe.