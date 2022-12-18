Rebecca Ikumelo’s family has paid tribute to the mother-of-two and praised her “care, kindness, and love” after she died in a crowd crush outside the O2 Academy Brixton

“Rebecca was a nursing graduate,” her family said in a statement released by the Metropolitan Police. She was a sweet mother of two who enjoyed working with children.

“She was well-liked in the family for her tenderness, kindness, and love. Her parents have given her the name Tosin (short for Oluwatosin), which means “Lord is Worthy.”

Rebecca was one of three people seriously injured when fans attempted to enter a show on Thursday (December 15).

On December 15, a large crowd attempted to gain entry without tickets to a performance by Nigerian artist Asake at the venue on Stockwell Road.

Two more women, aged 21 and 23, are still in critical condition.

Police say that specialist officers are still assisting Rebecca’s family.

Greenwich Public Mortuary will hold a post-mortem examination on December 18.

Police were called at 9.04 p.m. on December 15th, following reports of a large group attempting to force entry, and officers arrived at the arena at 9.11 p.m.

A woman allegedly attacked a police officer during the events, prompting one arrest.

Anyone who has yet to speak with police is asked to dial 101 and enter the reference number 6725/15Dec.

Asake, a Nigerian musician, said he is “devastated” and “overwhelmed with grief” after a woman died in a crowd crush outside his concert at the O2 Academy Brixton.

“I am devastated by the news that Rebecca Ikumelo, who was in a critical condition since Thursday, has sadly passed away,” Asake said in an Instagram statement.

“My sincerest condolences to her loved ones at this time. Please keep her family in our thoughts and prayers. I have spoken with them and will continue to speak with them.

“I am overcome with grief and could never have imagined anything like this happening to me.

“My team and I are still awaiting the full debrief back from the Venue management and the Police to determine what exactly led to all the disruption caused and ultimately to Rebecca’s passing.

“If you have any relevant information about this, please contact the Metropolitan Police.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said City Hall is in contact with venues and authorities across the capital to make sure “nothing like this happens again”.

“I am heartbroken by the tragic death of Rebecca Ikumelo, who sadly died as a result of the terrible events on Thursday night in Brixton,” he said.

“Rebecca had her entire life ahead of her, and I would like to express my condolences to her family, friends, and loved ones at this extremely difficult time on behalf of all Londoners.”

