Recent Research Shows That Uk And Ireland Could Be Tough Nuts For The Metaverse To Crack

Mark Zuckerberg recently announced the next step for Facebook in Web3, which will involve its transition to a virtual reality world known as the Metaverse. The billionaire innovator has so much confidence in his plan that he changed the company’s name to Meta and made the bold prediction that more than one billion people will be inside the Metaverse by 2030.

If the Metaverse is to get going, it will likely spread throughout the west first. But recent evidence suggests that people may be less open to the idea of this VR universe than Zuckerberg expects.

Analysis of Tweets Discovers Ireland Hates the Metaverse Most

The Metaverse announcement came in 2021, but there have been few developments since that initial video in which Zuckerberg described some aspects of the concept. There has been a lot of coverage in the mainstream media over the last year, though, including research into people’s thoughts about the idea. A recent study into Twitter posts about the subject showed some intriguing trends that highlighted how different people around the world viewed the idea of a Metaverse.

In the study, CoinKickoff analysed 1.6 million tweets from people around the world all to do with the topic of the Metaverse. It assessed the posts based on whether they showed positive or negative sentiment towards it, and then collated them to discover which countries were most and least in favour of it.

The research concluded that Ireland is least in favour of the Metaverse, with 14.4 per cent of tweets related to it being negative. Other western countries including the United States and Canada had a high proportion of negative tweets. Vietnam was most in favour, with 56.8 per cent of posts being positive about the Metaverse. It was joined in the top five by two other southeast Asian countries – the Philippines and Indonesia.

Metaverse Will Need Entertainment to Win People Over

A lot of the negativity towards the Metaverse could be due to the fact that people don’t really understand what it is yet. As with any new technology, it will need practical applications that appeal to the masses if it is to have any chance of success. The same thing could have been said about the Internet in the early 1990s as, in the early days, many people didn’t know what they would use it for. The entertainment industry ended up giving a huge boost to the online world, and it will most likely do the same with the Metaverse.

There are loads of facets of the entertainment industry that helped to boost the Internet and will evolve further in the Metaverse. Gaming has arguably played the biggest part, as forms of digital online gaming appeared in the embryonic days of the web. Classic offerings like chess and scrabble have always existed on the Internet, along with card games and slots. The reel-spinning games have become some of the most popular forms of gaming online, thanks to the way they adapted to the new technology well.

Now, the slots market is booming, and online casino players often search for sites that have the best slots on offer. They can choose a brand based on the welcome offer, but they can also check out some of the games on offer. Many sites now provide up to 1500 slot games, from as many as 80 slot developers. Games like slots could play a huge role in the Metaverse. If they evolve and adapt to the VR world, they could encourage fans of the titles to get involved.

Stars Need to Align for Metaverse to Take Off

Perhaps more people in the west will be keener on the idea of the Metaverse when they start to see the capabilities of VR for the first time. Currently, only around 20 per cent of people in the USA have tried VR before, and these figures are similar in the UK and Ireland. The platform is far from the mainstream, and it feels like something huge needs to happen for it to become a household item. Games like Fortnite are already preparing people to exist in sprawling online ecosystems, but that is just the first step in a process that will take some time.

Some analysts believe that when Apple finally gets into the VR industry it could be a catalyst to propelling the technology to succeed. This happened with the smartphone sector when the iPhone was released, and the same thing could easily happen again. As companies like Oculus and HTC bring out more advanced generations of headsets, the graphics and capabilities will improve and get more people interested. When a high proportion of people have a VR headset in their house, they may be ready to see what the Metaverse has to offer.

The UK and Ireland will be key markets for the Metaverse, and a lot needs to be done to win them over during the next few years. The entertainment industry will doubtlessly play a huge role, and Apple’s VR headset could encourage a lot of people to accept the technology.