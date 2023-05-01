Monday, May 1, 2023
Monday, May 1, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home BREAKING Red Arrows’ ‘gate guardian’ sold at a specialist auction

Red Arrows’ ‘gate guardian’ sold at a specialist auction

by uknip247

After a recent live auction held by GPSV Specialist Vehicle Auctions, the Red Arrows’ historic BAE Hawk T1A XX306 has been sold for £90,000.

This jet, which was the last to leave RAF Scampton after the base’s closure, was also known as the “Gate Guardian” of the RAF Scampton.

The BAE Hawk T1A XX306 was part of the original Hawk T1 aircraft used by the Red Arrows, and was retired from service in 2012. After being stored for three years, it was selected as the Gate Guardian of RAF Scampton in 2015, and underwent cosmetic refurbishment at RAF Cranwell.

The aircraft has a rich history dating back to May 1980 when it was handed over to the Royal Air Force at RAF Valley before being stationed at RAF Kemble two months later. During its career, the XX306 clocked up an impressive 7,378 hours and 15 minutes of flying time, and made a total of 13,007 landings.

It is worth noting that the jet was sold without an engine and logs, and therefore, it is not suitable for amateur pilots. The buyer of the XX306 remains unknown at this time.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

After colliding with a bus at Oxford Circus Underground station, an Italian supercar worth half a million pounds was destroyed

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters tackled a fire at a house under renovation on Finchley Road in Golders Green this evening

Three brave souls risked their lives to help a woman trapped in the King’s Cross Tube rails

Officers investigating a sexual assault that took place in the White Horse pub, High Street, Alton would like to speak to her in connection...

Officers investigating a robbery in Southampton have charged a man

A grieving father “collapsed in shock” after his only kid was hit and killed by a car

Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious collision in Chichester

Life changing collision closes the A38 in Bodmin

Police are appealing for information following a report of arson at business premises on Saturday 29th April.

Road Policing officers in Perth are appealing for witnesses following a fatal crash on the B954 between Alyth and Meigle

A man in his 30s has died and seven other people have been injured after police were called to reports of someone being in...

King’s nature reserves to leave lasting legacy for people and nature

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.