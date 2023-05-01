Red Arrows’ ‘gate guardian’ sold at a specialist auction

After a recent live auction held by GPSV Specialist Vehicle Auctions, the Red Arrows’ historic BAE Hawk T1A XX306 has been sold for £90,000.

This jet, which was the last to leave RAF Scampton after the base’s closure, was also known as the “Gate Guardian” of the RAF Scampton.

The BAE Hawk T1A XX306 was part of the original Hawk T1 aircraft used by the Red Arrows, and was retired from service in 2012. After being stored for three years, it was selected as the Gate Guardian of RAF Scampton in 2015, and underwent cosmetic refurbishment at RAF Cranwell.

The aircraft has a rich history dating back to May 1980 when it was handed over to the Royal Air Force at RAF Valley before being stationed at RAF Kemble two months later. During its career, the XX306 clocked up an impressive 7,378 hours and 15 minutes of flying time, and made a total of 13,007 landings.

It is worth noting that the jet was sold without an engine and logs, and therefore, it is not suitable for amateur pilots. The buyer of the XX306 remains unknown at this time.