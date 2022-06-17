Ian Willett, 23, was sentenced to 40 months in prison last year for sexual assault, assault by beating, and kidnapping.

This followed an incident on August 23, 2020, in which he assaulted a woman at Newport bus station on the Isle of Wight and dragged her to Church Litten Park.

The woman fought back and managed to escape.

Willett was subject to licence conditions after his release from prison, which required him to stay at an approved Waterlooville location. In addition, as part of his sex offender notification requirements, he was required to notify police within three days of any change of address, including if he was no fixed abode, and to register any online usernames with police.

He fled his approved premises on June 5 of this year, and police discovered that he had created online usernames that he had not registered with police.

Officers conducted inquiries to find him, and on June 15th, an appeal was issued to the public for assistance in locating Willett.

Willett was arrested on the Isle of Wight the same day as a result of community information, and was charged the next morning (16 June) with two counts of failing to comply with his sex offender notification requirements.

In addition, he was recalled to prison for violating his licence conditions and was sentenced to serve the remainder of his previous sentence.

He appeared in Isle of Wight Magistrates’ Court yesterday, where he admitted to violating the notification requirement and was sentenced to an additional 8 months in prison.

Willett was also fined £85 in costs and a victim surcharge of £128.

“We are very grateful to the local community who supported our efforts to locate Willett after he absconded,” said Acting Detective Inspector Mark Edis. We were able to find and arrest him so quickly, within a few hours of a wanted appeal being issued, thanks to information from the community.

“Licence conditions and notification requirements are legally binding and are implemented to protect the public by ensuring individuals do not re-offend.”

“Of course, there are those, like Willett, who show complete disregard for this.”

“We invest significant resources in the management of sex offenders and public safety, and we take this responsibility very seriously.”

“We hope that the swift action taken by police reassures the community of this, and that we will do everything possible to return those who continue to offend to where they belong – in prison.”