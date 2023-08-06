Weather where you are

Remembering Cameron Hamilton: A Tribute to a Funny, Kind, and Wonderful Person

The family of a young man who sadly died following an incident in Bournemouth town centre have paid tribute to their loved one.

At 1.26am on Saturday 5 August 2023 Dorset Police received a report from officers on scene that a man had received a suspected stab wound following an altercation involving a group of people in the area of The Square.

The young man, whose identity has been confirmed as 18-year-old Cameron Hamilton from Bournemouth, was very sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

His family has issued the following tribute: “Cam is loved so much by his whole family, we ask that our privacy is respected at this devastating time. We have not lost our beautiful boy, he has been taken.

“We don’t want this to be what Cam is remembered for, we want him to be remembered for the funny, kind and wonderful person he is and always will be.

“We would also like to thank all the police officers who attended the scene and were with Cam and all the people who have sent their condolences and wishes to the family.”

