Renewed Appeal for Information: Disappearance of Kyle Vaughan After Car Crash

On what would have been his 35th birthday, police have issued a renewed appeal for information regarding the disappearance of Kyle Vaughan, who went missing over a decade ago after a car crash. Vaughan vanished on Sunday, 30 December 2012, at the age of 24, and did not return home after leaving for the evening.

The incident occurred on the A467 between Crosskeys and Risca, where Vaughan’s silver Peugeot 306 was involved in a single-vehicle collision. Initially treated as a missing person inquiry, the case later turned into a murder investigation.

Despite the extensive investigation, no concrete answers have been found. Eight people were arrested in connection with Vaughan’s disappearance but were later released without charge.

Detective Chief Superintendent Nicky Brain confirmed that the investigation remains active, with officers from the major incident team diligently examining any information received from the public. So far, the investigation has involved searches in 40 areas, interviews with over 200 individuals, and the collection of nearly 900 witness statements. However, crucial answers are still missing, and Vaughan’s family remains desperate to know what happened to him.

In an effort to gather more information, Crimestoppers Wales has increased the reward for any valuable details related to the case. Hayley Fry, Crimestoppers Wales national manager, emphasized the significance of public cooperation in seeking justice for Vaughan’s family and friends. The authorities have opened an online portal where members of the public can submit information about Vaughan’s disappearance, and it will remain accessible for three months.

Police and Vaughan’s family hope that the renewed appeal and increased reward will encourage someone with vital information to come forward and provide the answers they have been seeking for over a decade.

Renewed Appeal for Information: Disappearance of Kyle Vaughan After Car Crash

