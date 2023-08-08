Renewed Appeal for Missing Woman Denise Jarvis on One-Year Anniversary

As the first anniversary of her disappearance approaches, authorities in South Gloucestershire are renewing their appeal for information regarding missing woman Denise Jarvis. Denise, 44, from Kingswood, was last seen on the evening of Wednesday, August 3, in the area of Southey Park, and that remains the last confirmed sighting of her.

Senior Investigating Officer Det Chief Insp Ben Lavender emphasised the ongoing impact of Denise’s disappearance on her loved ones, stating, “We know how devastating this continues to be for Denise’s loved ones, and our thoughts remain very much with them.” He urged the public to join the effort to find Denise by reflecting on their annual routines and events from last year, as any new piece of information could be crucial in unraveling the mystery surrounding her disappearance.

Since Denise vanished, officers have undertaken an extensive investigation, completing over 700 actions and reaching out to more than 90 of her contacts in hopes of obtaining vital clues. Additionally, extensive searches have been conducted in the area where she was last seen, and intelligence and POLSA-led searches, including the use of police divers and drones, have been carried out. However, despite these efforts, no further CCTV footage of Denise has been located after the last confirmed sighting.

To aid the search, the authorities have released CCTV images of Denise, captured the day before she went missing, showing her wearing a distinctive grey, thigh-length sleeveless coat in the park. Furthermore, images of two of her bags found in the park have been shared with the public, although they believe she had other bags in her possession that have not been found.

Gloucestershire police are urging anyone with information on Denise’s whereabouts or any contact with her after Wednesday, August 3, to come forward. The information could be vital in bringing answers to Denise’s family and resolving the investigation. If you have any information, please call 999, quoting reference 5222186376, or contact 101 with any other relevant details.