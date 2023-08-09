Weather

Renowned Director William Friedkin, Known for “The Exorcist” and “The French Connection,” Passes Away at 87

William Friedkin the acclaimed filmmaker who directed iconic movies such as “The Exorcist” and “The French Connection,” has passed away at the age of 87. His wife, producer and former studio head Sherry Lansing confirmed his demise earlier today in Los Angeles, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

A titan in the film industry, Friedkin was hailed as one of the most influential directors of his era and a significant figure in the “New Hollywood” movement during the 1970s.

Friedkin’s directorial prowess was showcased in his 1973 supernatural horror film, “The Exorcist.” Based on William Peter Blatty’s best-selling novel, the movie centred around a 12-year-old girl possessed by a malevolent entity. The harrowing scenes of possession captivated audiences and turned “The Exorcist” into an enduring cinematic milestone. The film garnered 10 Oscar nominations and won two, including one for Blatty’s script and another for sound.

Friedkin had already clinched a Best Director Oscar for his 1971 crime thriller, “The French Connection.” The film followed a maverick New York City detective’s pursuit of a drug kingpin responsible for a significant heroin pipeline into the United States. The movie’s legendary chase sequence is still celebrated as one of the most exhilarating in cinematic history. “The French Connection” also secured Oscars for Best Picture, Screenplay, and Film Editing, cementing Friedkin’s status as a groundbreaking filmmaker.

Throughout his career, Friedkin continued to direct films and television shows, contributing to the artistic landscape of the 21st century. Although he never quite replicated the staggering success of his early works, his impact on cinema remained undeniable. Notable credits include “To Live and Die in L.A,” “Cruising,” “Rules of Engagement,” and a TV adaptation of the classic “12 Angry Men.”

Friedkin’s influence extended to television, where he directed episodes for renowned series such as “The Twilight Zone,” “Rebel Highway,” and “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.”

Starting his career in local television and documentaries, Friedkin transitioned to feature films with his directorial debut, the Sonny & Cher film “Good Times,” in 1967. Three years later, he directed the groundbreaking LGBTQ cinema landmark “The Boys in the Band,” exploring the lives of a group of gay friends in Manhattan.

Friedkin’s personal life was marked by marriages to prominent figures such as journalist Kelly Lange British actress Lesley-Anne Down French actress Jeanne Moreau, and his most recent wife, Sherry Lansing, whom he married in 1991. He leaves behind two sons, Jackson Friedkin from his marriage to Down, and Cedric Friedkin whose mother is Australian dancer Jennifer Nairn-Smith

As the film world mourns the loss of a visionary director, William Friedkin’s lasting legacy will continue to inspire future generations of filmmakers and audiences alike.

