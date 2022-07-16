Shortly before 10.55 p.m., emergency services were called to reports of a person stuck in the mud at Tipner Lake.

Two fire engines were seen on the M275 Southbound carriageway’s motorway bridge, with a police unit on the opposite carriageway attempting to locate the person who had become disoriented.

HM Coastguard Search and Rescue was also dispatched to the scene to assist the fire crews; approximately seven search and rescue crew members were seen near Tipner Firing Range.

The incident is still ongoing and will be updated as new information becomes available.