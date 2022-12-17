Reports of fire breaking out at world famous Harrods store in London

A number of fire crews and engines have been scrambled to the Brompton Road store at around 1am on Saturday 17th December following reports of smoke issuing from the premise.

Three appliances and a turntable table ladder remain outside the site which is currently closed to the public, whilst firefighters carry out a systematic search of the building with the assistance of onsite security staff in an attempt to trace the source of the smoke, which was reported on the building’s internal fire alarm system.

The LFB has been approached for a statement that will be issued in due course.