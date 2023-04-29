Reports that official documents regarding a Royal Navy submarine have been found in the toilets of a Wetherspoons pub have sparked concerns about national security

Saturday, April 29, 2023
Saturday, April 29, 2023

by uknip247

According to The Sun newspaper, the files related to a £1.3 billion submarine named HMS Anson and appeared to show the inner workings of the vessel. The documents, which were marked as ‘official sensitive’, were reportedly used by submariners for training purposes.

The Royal Navy has said that the papers contain no classified information. However, there are concerns that the files could have ended up in the hands of a foreign agent had they not been found.

The discovery of these documents in a public space is worrying for several reasons. Firstly, it highlights the need for secure methods of handling and transmitting sensitive information. If, as claimed, the files contain no classified information, then why were they being carried around on a Royal Navy lanyard? Moreover, it raises questions about the training process for submariners. Should sensitive documents such as these be used for training purposes on site, or should alternative methods be found to prevent the risk of loss or theft?

The fact that the files were reportedly discovered in a Wetherspoons pub suggests that the Royal Navy must take greater responsibility for ensuring the security of sensitive materials. The Furness Railway pub in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria is located close to a shipyard belonging to BAE Systems, which works on weapons development for the British military. Whilst we may never know the intentions of the individual or individuals who left the files in the pub, there is a risk that they could have been discovered by foreign agents.

Although the Royal Navy has attempted to downplay the significance of the documents, the fact that they contain designs of the on-board systems for the HMS Anson is indicative of the level of detail involved. It is unclear whether or not the documents could provide useful information to an adversary.

