Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Wednesday, April 12, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Rescue crews are looking for a possible missing person in the water near Brighton Pier

Rescue crews are looking for a possible missing person in the water near Brighton Pier

by uknip247
Rescue Crews Are Looking For A Possible Missing Person In The Water Near Brighton Pier Credit:@OBDroning )

The Coastguard and RNLI volunteers are currently looking for a possible person in the water near Brighton’s Palace Pier.

Crews from Newhaven, Littlehampton, and Shoreham are out with the coastguard helicopter from Lee-On-Solent due to choppy seas and strong winds of around sixty miles per hour.

A 999 call was placed shortly before 4 p.m. on Wednesday (12 April).

Rescue Crews Are Looking For A Possible Missing Person In The Water Near Brighton Pier
Rescue Crews Are Looking For A Possible Missing Person In The Water Near Brighton Pier

According to a Maritime and Coastguard Agency spokesperson, “HM Coastguard’s Newhaven, Littlehampton, and Shoreham Coastguard Rescue Teams, alongside Shoreham and Newhaven RNLI all-weather lifeboats, Sussex Police, and the Coastguard helicopter from Lee-On-Solent, are coordinating a search for a possible person in the water at Brighton Palace Pier, following concerns first raised to emergency services shortly before 4pm today (12 April).”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Driver in cloned vehicle attempted to escape the wrong down the M20 in Kent

Two machetes have been recovered after a driver makes off from Police in Dartford

A woman who used her allotment to feed over a thousand people during the cost of living crisis was heartbroken when it was destroyed...

An inmate has been spotted on the roof of Manchester’s Strangeways

Crown Jewels light and sound show to tour UK and bring magic of Coronation to millions

Weapons were seized and seven suspects were arrested in connection with Class A drug supply across West Essex

A man has pleaded guilty to causing the death of his friend following a collision in Cressing

Have you seen missing 49-year-old Raymond France?

A family who were trapped by fire in their tenth-floor flat owe their lives to sprinklers

A 24-year-old man has been sentenced to ten years’ imprisonment for the rape of a 12-year-old girl

Two women are fighting for their lives after falling from height at “The Mall” car park in North London

A ‘violent’ man on escorted leave from a secure hospital managed to flee his escort when they entered a shop and is still on...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More