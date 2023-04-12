The Coastguard and RNLI volunteers are currently looking for a possible person in the water near Brighton’s Palace Pier.

Crews from Newhaven, Littlehampton, and Shoreham are out with the coastguard helicopter from Lee-On-Solent due to choppy seas and strong winds of around sixty miles per hour.

A 999 call was placed shortly before 4 p.m. on Wednesday (12 April).

Rescue Crews Are Looking For A Possible Missing Person In The Water Near Brighton Pier

According to a Maritime and Coastguard Agency spokesperson, “HM Coastguard’s Newhaven, Littlehampton, and Shoreham Coastguard Rescue Teams, alongside Shoreham and Newhaven RNLI all-weather lifeboats, Sussex Police, and the Coastguard helicopter from Lee-On-Solent, are coordinating a search for a possible person in the water at Brighton Palace Pier, following concerns first raised to emergency services shortly before 4pm today (12 April).”