Following a fire and explosion, approximately 40 firefighters rushed to the scene of a house collapse in south London. A young child has been pulled from the rubble by rescuers and taken to a London hospital. A search continues for four other unaccounted person

LFB said it had six engines and about 40 firefighters on the scene of a terraced house collapse in Galpin’s Road, Thornton Heath.

Firefighters from Norbury, Mitcham, West Norwood, Woodside, and other nearby stations are on the scene.

At this time, the cause of the fire and explosion is unknown.

“Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters have been called to a fire and explosion on Galpin’s Road in Thornton Heath,” the LFB said in a statement.

“A terraced house has collapsed as a result of an explosion.”

“The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers responded to 13 calls about the incident.”

“At 7.08 a.m., the Brigade was called.”

“Firefighters from Norbury, Mitcham, West Norwood, Woodside, and surrounding fire stations responded.”

“We are responding to an incident in Thornton Heath and have a number of resources on the scene,” said the London Ambulance Service.

“Please use 999 only for true medical emergencies and 111 online for any other urgent medical needs.”