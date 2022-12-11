Rescuers searching for survivors of an explosion at a Jersey tower block are not expecting to find anyone alive

.

“It is with sadness that I confirm that the search and rescue operation has been moved to a recovery operation,” said Robin Smith, chief of police.

The decision was made after a thorough investigation and the use of specialised K9 units.”

Three people were confirmed dead in the explosion, and another dozen are still missing.

At a press conference yesterday, Chief Minister Kristina Moore said at least three people had died, calling the incident a “unimaginable tragedy” for the Channel Islands.

Meanwhile, State of Jersey Police Chief Officer Robin Smith stated that approximately 12 people were missing, adding, “Of course, my hope is that the number is much lower.”

According to the police chief, it is a “protracted incident” that could “go on for days, maybe weeks.”

He described the situation in St Helier as a “tragedy” and “complete devastation.”