Residents are advised to be vigilant after rogue traders were reported in Hythe and Dymchurch

On Tuesday 28 March 2023, Kent Police received two reports of a group of men attending addresses and beginning work jet-washing the properties’ roofs.

They then attempted to charge large amounts of money for the work, but were challenged and left the area in a white van after police were called.

Enquiries to track the men are ongoing and anyone with information should call 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/56257/23.

The incidents follow similar reports in the Edenbridge area earlier this month and officers are looking into any possible links.

Detective Inspector James Wyles, of Folkestone’s Community Safety Unit, said: ‘I urge anyone who is approached by cold callers on their doorstep to seek advice before agreeing to any work or payment.

‘The residents approached in these incidents did exactly the right thing and contacted the police to report their suspicions. I ask that people also look out for elderly or vulnerable relatives or neighbours and come to us with any concerns.’

Advice for residents:

• If someone knocks at your door, always refuse on the spot repairs or maintenance.

• Don’t allow anyone to pressure you into agreeing to have work carried out. If you ask them to leave and they don’t, contact the police on 999.

• Don’t ever go to a bank or cashpoint with a trader; legitimate traders would never do this.

• Use reputable traders who are members of the KCC Trading Standards approved trader scheme Trading Standards Checked.

• Ask for quotes in writing and check that the tradesperson is from the company they say they are from.