Havant Borough is hosting a service to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War.

As part of the service commemorating the liberation of the island by British forces in 1982, a parade will march through Havant Town Centre before wreaths are laid.

Havant Borough Council, in collaboration with the Havant branch of The Royal British Legion (RBL), and Alan Mak MP, will host the event on Sunday, June 19, at 3 p.m.

The Rose and Thistle Pipes and Drums will lead the parade through West Street to the War Memorial at St Faith’s Church in Havant.

The Mayor of Havant and a Deputy Lieutenant from Hampshire will lead a short outdoor service and wreath laying before Rev Canon Tim Schofield leads the procession inside the church for a service attended by representatives from the armed forces, both past and present, as well as other civic dignitaries. Readings will be given as part of our commemorations by Alan Mak MP and The Honourable Roger Spink MLA, Member of the Legislative Assembly.

On April 2, 1982, Argentine forces invaded the Falkland Islands, sparking three months of fighting that claimed the lives of hundreds of British and Argentine servicemen. The Royal Navy, Royal Air Force, Royal Marines, Parachute Regiment, and Special Boat Service all played important roles in recapturing the South Atlantic islands, which were 7,000 miles south of the UK when the war ended on June 14, 1982.

“My thoughts will be with all who lost their lives, as well as those injured and the families affected,” said Councillor Diana Patrick, Mayor of Havant.

“I vividly recall the Falkland Islands conflict.” I remember watching as our forces returned home after liberating the islands, grateful for those who had returned safely but saddened for those who had died as a result of this conflict.”

“I am confident that many people in our borough will want to be there on Saturday, June 19, to stand alongside ex-service men and women to mark this 40th anniversary in a very dignified manner.”

“I hope you can come to reflect and remember what happened 40 years ago, over 8,000 miles away.”

Alan Mak, MP for the Havant Constituency, stated, “Having visited the Falkland Islands to pay tribute to British servicemen and women involved in the liberation, I welcome the opportunity to honour their service and sacrifice in Havant through our Parade and wreath laying.” Given the significant role our area played in the Liberation, I hope local residents will support this important event.”

A reception for veterans and invited guests will follow the service commemorating the liberation of the Falkland Islands.

The parade will begin at 2:40 p.m. at the Royal British Legion Ex Servicemen’s Club on Brockhampton Lane in Havant. The RBL is inviting residents to participate in the day’s commemorations by lining the parade route along West Street.