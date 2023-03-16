Friday, March 17, 2023
Residents are reminded to be vigilant against rogue traders operating in parts of west Kent after an elderly woman was targeted for large sums of cash

The 81-year-old was approached by three men on Saturday 11 March 2023, when they jet washed a driveway against her wishes before demanding a payment of £300.

The men left when a relative attended the address, near Station Road in Edenbridge, and challenged them. No payment was made to the suspects, who were travelling in a white Ford Transit van bearing an Irish number plate. 

Similar reports of suspicious activity were made to Kent Police on Monday 13 March, when at least two men were seen persistently knocking on doors and offering to clean driveways in the Broomfield Road area of Sevenoaks. They were seen in a silver Toyota Hilux. The incidents on both days are being treated as linked.

Inspector Matt Atkinson, of the Sevenoaks Local Policing Team, said: ‘Some criminals will look to exploit the more vulnerable members of our communities by charging exorbitant amounts of money for work that is often completely unnecessary or at best substandard. We would urge residents not to deal with cold callers who knock on doors offering work to clean driveways, repair roofs or to maintain garden shrubs, hedges and trees. We are also asking neighbours to keep an eye out for vulnerable people, including the elderly. If you see anything suspicious don’t hesitate to call the police.’

Further advice:

  • If someone knocks at your door, always refuse on the spot repairs or maintenance.
  • Don’t allow anyone to pressure you into agreeing to have work carried out. If you ask them to leave and they don’t, contact the police on 999.
  • Don’t ever go to a bank or cash point with a trader; legitimate traders would never do this.
  • Use reputable traders who are members of the KCC Trading Standards approved trader scheme Trading Standards Checked (kent.gov.uk)
  • Ask for quotes in writing and check that the tradesperson is from the company they say they are from.
