Residents evacuated following a large industrial fire in Mansfield

An evacuation centre has been opened after blaze rips through building.

Emergency services were called to Forest Road, Mansfield, at around 3.48pm today (18 March 2023), following reports of a fire.

This is an ongoing incident and we are assisting fire crews from Nottinghamshire Fire and Service while they tackle the blaze.

Chief Inspector Amy Styles-Jones, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Thankfully, there are no reports of any injuries but neighbouring streets have been evacuated as a precaution.

“The Oak Tree Leisure Centre, in Jubilee Way South, will open from 7pm as a place of safety for members of the public effected by the fire.

“This incident is likely to be ongoing for some time so please avoid the area if possible.”