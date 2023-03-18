Saturday, March 18, 2023
Saturday, March 18, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Residents evacuated following a large industrial fire in Mansfield

Residents evacuated following a large industrial fire in Mansfield

by uknip247

An evacuation centre has been opened after blaze rips through building.

Emergency services were called to Forest Road, Mansfield, at around 3.48pm today (18 March 2023), following reports of a fire.

This is an ongoing incident and we are assisting fire crews from Nottinghamshire Fire and Service while they tackle the blaze.

Chief Inspector Amy Styles-Jones, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Thankfully, there are no reports of any injuries but neighbouring streets have been evacuated as a precaution.

“The Oak Tree Leisure Centre, in Jubilee Way South, will open from 7pm as a place of safety for members of the public effected by the fire.

“This incident is likely to be ongoing for some time so please avoid the area if possible.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Have you seen Adrienne?

Basildon Man jailed for multiple sexual offences against a child

Police investigating Claudia Lawrence’s disappearance and suspected murder say they are “committed” to finding answers for her family 14 years after she went missing

Babatunde Odukoya, 28, is wanted in connection with breaches of a Stalking Protection Order

A man from the Czech Republic who imported a semi-automatic gun and ammunition into the UK has been jailed for nearly 13 years

A teen has been stabbed in South London, prompting an air ambulance to rush to the scene following an ‘attempted murder.’

Body found in Sailbury Police search for Edward Wyles

Further arrests made in Southampton murder probe

After 50 years of service, firefighter Robert Eckersley has hung up his helmet for the last time

Do you recognise these men? 

Probe launched after stabbing and noxious substance attacks in Beckenham

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More