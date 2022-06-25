Crews are still on the scene of a massive fire in Chatham. Residents in Chatham Docks have been advised to keep their windows and doors closed while the incident is investigated.

According to Kent Fire and Rescue, “good progress” is being made after the fire broke out around 4 a.m. today (June 25). Ten fire engines, a bulk water carrier, a high volume pump, a height vehicle, and a “technical rescue team” are now on the scene.

Smoke can still be seen from a long distance away. “Due to the volume of 999 calls, we want to thank the public and state we are aware of this incident,” a spokesman for Kent Fire and Rescue said earlier.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service is still on the scene of a large warehouse fire at Chatham Docks in Chatham.

Crews have encircled the fire and are fighting it from the air as well as on the ground with hose reels, main jets, and ground monitors. The fire is being extinguished with great success.

There were no reported injuries in this incident. The cause has yet to be determined.